Volunteers Needed to Help Sandbag Kabetogama Township, MN from Rising Floodwaters

KABETOGAMA, Minn.- Kabetogama Township is asking for volunteers to help with sandbagging to protect properties from the rising floodwaters in the Namakan Water Basin.

Kabetogama is a small community bordering Lake Kabetogama on the southern boundary of Voyageurs National Park. It includes approximately 200 lakeshore properties, among them are 21 resorts.

According to a spokesperson with the Township, floodwaters are expected to exceed the 2014 flood event and could reach the all-time high set in 1950.

Local volunteers and some Voyaguers staff have been hard at work since Tuesday sandbagging and delivering bags around the community.

According to the spokesperson, exhaustion is setting in and there is lots of work ahead until the water level peaks.

Most docks are underwater now with many cabins, homes, resorts, and other infrastructure at risk. Outside help is needed.

Anyone willing to volunteer should report to the Kabetogama Town Hall, 9707 Gappa Road, Kabetogama. Check-in at the Town Hall Office.

Be prepared for inclement weather; bring gloves and a shovel if you have one. The Town Hall office is manned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 218-875-2082 if you need more information