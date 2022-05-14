Wisconsin DNR Warns of Very High Fire Danger Across Most of State

MADISON, Wis. – Douglas, Ashland, and Bayfield Counties are among those with very high fire danger Saturday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, due to dry conditions and low moisture.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of very high fire danger across most of Wisconsin.

Winds will pick up in the afternoon and may become gusty in parts of the state. This, in combination with warmer temperatures, will create near-critical fire conditions, especially up north.

Areas with VERY HIGH danger today include Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

All DNR-issued annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels and prescribed burns were suspended Saturday in these counties where the DNR has burning permit authority.

The DNR has responded to 265 wildfires burning more than 440 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning, which is the No. 1 cause of wildfires.

DNR Officials are asking the public to avoid all outdoor burning including limiting the use of campfires. Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.