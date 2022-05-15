Bridging the Divide, Bus Bike Walk Event

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Cyclists got together Sunday afternoon and made the trek across the bong bridge in support of Bridging the Divide, a bike lock fundraiser for local Duluth and Superior kids.

Part of Bus Bike Walk month, bikers started at the Bayfront parking lot and made their way to Earth Rider Brewery where the event was set up. The event featured a variety of fun things to do, such as a mini-bike park, games, and live music.

Around 300 dollars was raised through donations and raffles, plus money from beer sales, as for every beer purchased, a dollar went towards bike locks.

“The amount of turnout we’ve already had for Bus Bike Walk events and the amount of love that we’ve gotten from all the different partner organizations, people across social media, and finally being able to hold events in person with the beautiful weather that we’re having, it feels really, really great,” said Zeitgeist Community Development Coordinator, Gabby Mirabito.

Up next for Bus Bike Walk month is a bike rodeo at Congdon Park Elementary on the 17th, which will feature a pop-up bike park and rider safety demonstrations.