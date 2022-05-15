Flooding Near Fayal Township Shuts Down Two Roads

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — The banks of the St. Louis River are overflowing, flooding two roads close to Fayal Township.

Bodas Road/County Road 95, and Barker Road/Unorganized Township Road 9212 are affected by the situation.

The roads can reopen once the water recedes and crews can go in to see if there is any damage or repairs that need to be made.

According to St. Louis County, this now brings the total number of roads affected by floodwaters to eight.

St. Louis County Public Works encourages residents to call 911 if they come across a dangerous road so it can be closed off and fixed, as the county has 3,000 miles of roads.