Greens on Foreteenth Open for First Full Season

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A new mini golf course in Virginia is back open for the season.

Greens on Foreteenth as it came to life last fall and was operational for a few months before winter hit. To start their first full season, they opened the greens back up on May 7th and business has been picking up quickly through their first week back.

The course consists of 18 holes and features a putting green and a rock waterfall.

“The greatest thing is when you look out the window, and we have a clubhouse with a lot of windows because that was kind of our plan, it was, when you’re in here you want to feel like you’re outside. But, just to see everybody out there having fun and smiling and then having people pop back in and say thanks for doing this, like this is great we can’t wait to come back,” said Co-Owner of Greens on Foreteenth, Tanya Carlson.

“Right before we went on here there was somebody who said, “Oh that was so much fun, thanks for the fun time. That kind of makes for a great day. Kind of makes your day,” said Co-Owner, Steve Carlson.

Greens On Foreteenth is currently open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9 and will be open every day from 10 to 10 starting Memorial Day Weekend.