Mama Dukes Hosts Drag Performance For All Ages At The Flame Nightclub

DULUTH, Minn. — A drag show welcome to all ages at the Flame Nightclub Duluth drew in dozens of people on Sunday.

The event was called “Mama’s Toybox.”

The performers lip-synced to popular songs while dressed up in costumes.

It was a dry event that featured mocktails and refreshments, along with a 360-degree photobooth.

The host, Mama Dukes, hoped that families would enjoy the show and walk away with inspiration and love.

“I think it’s important because there they are our future and the future doctors our future teachers everything,” Mama Dukes said. “I want kids to grow up not judging everyone. Everyone has a different walk of life, and everyone should respect that.”

The event had a $5 cover for those 21 and older.

Mama Dukes says there’s plans to have more events like this one in the future.