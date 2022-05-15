UMD Volleyball Announces 2022 Schedule

The Bulldogs will open at the St. Cloud State/Concordia-St. Paul tournament August 26 and 27.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD volleyball team has released their 2022 schedule as the season is just three months away.

The Bulldogs will open at the St. Cloud State/Concordia-St. Paul tournament August 26 and 27. They will then head to Indy the following weekend for four games at the University of Indianapolis tournament.

UMD will open NSIC play on Sept. 9 at Minot State, the host Minnesota State Moorhead Sept. 16 in their home opener.

The Bulldogs will end the regular season at home against University of Mary on Nov. 4 then Minot State the next day. The NSIC tournament begins Nov. 10.