Zam Plante Named Nominee for All-USA Today HSSA Hockey Player of the Year

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – It’s been two months since the Hermantown boys hockey team won their fourth state title, but that hasn’t stopped star Zam Plante from continuing to bring home honors. After putting up a team leading 24 goals his junior season, Plante is being recognized as one of the best in the country.

Plante has been named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Award (HSSA) Hockey Team. As one of the 24 standouts from across the country on that list, he is also a nominee from National Hockey Player of the Year named by USA Today. The winner along with 3 finalists will be announced July 31 at a ceremony which will feature the top athletes in 29 boys and girls award categories.

Also happening in July is the NHL Draft where Plante is ranked 64th in the final North American draft eligible skater rankings.