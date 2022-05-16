A Place For Fido Opens New Pet-Themed Gift Shop Inside Fitger’s

DULUTH, Minn. — A Place For Fido at Fitger’s in Duluth just opened a gift shop across from its current store.

Fido’s Pawsome Gifts opened its doors for business last Friday.

It has an array of pet-themed items, such as the Duluth-based Minnesota Nice Dog Company t-shirts, to pictures frames, signs, and more.

The owner says the new shop was inspired by customers who kept asking for more pet-themed gifts on the shelves at A Place For Fido.

“So people do like to buy gifts for their family who’s watching their dog at home or their cat, and then this will give them a place to shop where they can fill that need and get something fun for the owner themselves, and not necessarily the animal,” Jamie Parent, the owner of both stores, said.

Fido’s Pawsome Gifts will be hosting an official grand opening soon. Follow their Facebook page for updates.