City Of Duluth In Need Of Election Judges

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth is looking for election judges. These judges are needed for the Primary Election on August 2nd, 2022 and the General Election being held November 1st, 2022.

If you would like to be an election judge you can either volunteer or be paid $10.00 an hour, and be as young as 16 to be an election judge trainee.

Election judge responsibilities include securing polls, certifying the precinct election results, and distributing ballots.

To be an election judge you must be able to vote in Minnesota and be approved by the city council. There are 34 precincts in Duluth and 4-6 election judges are needed in each precinct.

Being an election judge is a great way to learn more about elections and serve the community. To learn more about being an election judge, click the link here.