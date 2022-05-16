Highway 194 Road Construction Starting May 23rd

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced construction on Highway 194 will start May 23rd, 2022. No word on how long it will last.

Construction on the 17 mile long highway will include a reduced conflict intersection at the intersection of Highway 194 and Highway 53.

Be on the lookout for lane shifts, possible road closures, and maybe even some delays.

MnDOT also plans to work on pavement resurfacing and roundabouts at Highway 94 and Midway Road. Start dates for those projects have not yet been scheduled.

