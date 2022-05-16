Howard’s Que Serving Up Southern Style Flavors

Howard's Que is currently open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and then Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Howard’s Que located in Lincoln Park has been serving up southern style barbeque for years.

“It’s a little bit of Howard style, it’s a little bit of Memphis, that’s where I’m from Memphis, Tennessee and St. Louis, Missouri so it’s a combination of those areas and regions. Here, you’re never going to walk away hungry,” owner Howard Ross said.

Howard’s business started out small here in Duluth.

“I was working outside at the Shanty, at the Shanty on Fourth Street and it got cold and I didn’t have a place to go. So at that time, I reached out to some people and the All-American Club called me and let me know that they had a spot open,” Howard said.

Now inside the All-American Club, Howard is sharing his ribs, pulled pork, chicken and more with customers.

“Howard’s Que is all about homemade food done right and not too much sauce and not too much seasoning, just so you can taste the flavors of everything,” Howard said.

Those flavors have been building for years and take time to perfect each week.

“I developed the rub from four years ago, I started developing this rub and when I first started cooking outside at the Shanty on Fourth Street, that’s where everything kind of blended together. Then I started smoking my meat and make sure it smoked for like 16 hours. When I get in here on Thursdays, I try to get everything going for Fridays so everything will be nicely smoked and as soon as I get into the door, you can smell the smoke and smell the pork from the front door,” Howard said.

But for Howard, it’s all worth it, especially sharing something different to the hungry customers of Duluth.

“That’s a joy. Just to have them taste my food and say it’s excellent and tastes something they’ve never tasted before. Everybody says they love it, they love it. It’s a different flavor then everyone else around here,” Howard said.

