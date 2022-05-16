Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad Stays Busy With Maintenance Work During Closure

On Monday, the wheels and running gears of one of the locomotives was lifted by crane onto a semi truck which will then be sent off to a remanufacturing facility in Pennsylvania.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad has been temporarily suspended for three years but that hasn’t stopped work from happening on-site.

The wheels were on four 75 years and the new sets will last for another 75 years.

Not having the trains running again this year is allowing workers an easier time to get this kind of maintenance work done.

“We’re doing maintenance that we normally have trouble doing when we’re running because when I have crews available, we’re trying to run. And we’re doing a lot of other catchup work but we’re going to hit 2023 running,” president of the Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad Joel Manns said.

While the railroad looks forward to next season, they say they are always accepting volunteers to help with some of that maintenance work. To volunteer, visit their website.