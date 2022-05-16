Lake Superior College Holds Nurse’s Pinning Ceremony at The DECC

LSC graduated 109 nursing students today.

DULUTH, Minn.- Lake Superior College held its first in-person commencement since 2019 for graduates who are part of its nursing program.

Family and friends gathered in the DECC’s Symphony Hall as the graduates were honored with a pinning ceremony. There were about 109 students who received their nursing associates or practical nursing degrees.

“This has been a really intense, high level fast paced course, so it’s been a lot of content in just a short amount of time,” says LSC nursing graduate, Jessica Leibfried, “But, I feel ready to join the ranks of all the nurses in the community and they’re really welcoming us into the fold. I think all of the graduates are just ready to jump in.”

After the nurses pinning ceremony this morning, LSC held its commencement ceremony for all grads this afternoon at Amsoil Arena.