Man Arrested In Cass County After Teen Dies From Stab Wound

CASS LAKE, Minn. — A 34-year-old man is in custody after a 19-year-old man died from a stab wound in rural Cass Lake on Saturday night.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to a home on Waboose Trail Northwest in the Pike Bay Township.

When they arrived, they found a teenager hurt from a stab wound and called an ambulance as they treated his injury on-scene.

The teen later died at the hospital.

The 34-year-old suspect was found, taken into custody, and also given medical treatment.

Criminal charges for him are pending.

The teen will not be identified until his family is notified.