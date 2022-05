Moose Lake/Willow River Softball Earns Road Win Over Duluth East

The Rebels will be back on the road Tuesday when they travel to Crosby-Ironton.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Moose Lake-Willow River softball team scored early and often, getting the road win over Duluth East 14-1 in six innings Monday afternoon at Ordean Field.

