Prep Baseball: Hermantown Wins Home Opener, South Ridge Tops Cloquet

It was a good day on the diamond for the Hawks and the Panthers.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In its first game at Fichtner Field, the Hermantown baseball team used an eight-run third inning to knock off Hibbing 14-4 Monday afternoon.

In other prep baseball action, Aaron Bennett limited Cloquet to just two hits in six innings while striking out nine as South Ridge defeated the Lumberjacks 4-1.