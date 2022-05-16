St. Louis Co. Board Meeting Tuesday To Discuss Possible State Of Emergency Due To Flooding Risk

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — A special meeting has been called for the St. Louis County board to consider declaring a state of local emergency on Tuesday morning, given the risk of flooding in some communities right now.

Throughout the Northland, heavy rainfall and warmer temperatures causing the lingering snow to melt in the past few weeks has caused water levels to rise, along with the risk of property damage.

The board will discuss a resolution to declare the state of emergency in the county, which will open it up to be able to apply for funding from the federal and state levels if the damage meets the requirements.

“Due to the late spring melting, frozen/saturated ground and significant rainfall amounts, the County is experiencing high water in many areas,” County Board Chair Paul McDonald was quoted in a press release. “The National Weather Service is predicting peak water levels within two weeks for multiple waterways and areas located in St. Louis County: Crane Lake, Lake Kabetogama, Vermilion River, Lake Vermilion and Basswood Lake/River. The result of this high water has already caused road washouts, water covered roadways and overwhelmed drainage systems throughout the County. Several communities have begun sandbagging in preparation of peak levels. High water has impacted many residential and commercial properties in these areas.”

The meeting will start at 9:15 a.m. inside the Lake Superior Room at the Duluth Government Services Center on 320 West 2nd Street, and is open to the public.