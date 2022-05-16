St. Luke’s Staff Members Spend Day Giving Back to Community

As part of National "Do Something Good for Your Neighbors Day", St. Luke's staff members picked up trash and cleaned around their campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Monday, around two dozen St. Luke’s employees spent part of their day giving back to the community.

The event gives employees a chance to connect with one another while also helping out their community.

“It makes you feel good that you are able to do something for other people. I think people come to us, to St. Luke’s for help and in their time of need and it’s just a way for us to help out too and help others,” manager of day surgery at St. Luke’s Megan Forsyth said.

The event was put on by the St. Luke’s employee connection which picked a national day for staff members to participate or celebrate each month.