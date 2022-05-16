UMD’s Naomi Rogge Serving as Assistant Coach with Duluth Girls Lacrosse Team

Rogge was a three-time state champion for her high school lacrosse team at Eden Prairie before she decided to skate for the Bulldogs.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Naomi Rogge is known for many things. She’s one of the top scorers on the women’s hockey team. She’s a multi-time scholar athlete in the WCHA. And now, she’s a varsity lacrosse coach in Duluth.

This season, Rogge has been an assistant coach for the Wolfpack girls lacrosse team. She was a three-time state champion for her high school lacrosse team at Eden Prairie before she decided to skate for the Bulldogs. And after spending time coaching lacrosse for Superior High School’s club team and at the youth level for Duluth, she was approached to make the jump to the varsity level.

“We’re just really happy to have her with us and she bring a lot of experience as an athlete and as a student-athlete, too. I think our kids have really benefitted from her presence and we hope she’s with us for a long time,” said head coach Sarah Hurst.

“They seem like friends, not so much players to me, so it’s just being able to laugh, have jokes. But they take me seriously and respect me when it comes to coaching stuff so just separating the two has been a lot of fun. And they just make me laugh. It’s one of the best parts of my day just to come here and enjoy and it’s fun just sharing my experiences with them,” Rogge said.

So is coaching in the future for Rogge? Thanks to her experiences in the Northland, she says absolutely.

“I think it’s the best way to give back to a sport that I enjoyed so much is to share the joy that I have and give it to the girls. It doesn’t feel like a job so if it’s something I’d be able to do for my real job when it comes to that time, it would be incredibly special, no matter what sport it would be,” said Rogge.

The Wolfpack will be back in action Tuesday night when they take on Hermantown/Proctor.