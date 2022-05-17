Affinity Plus Tech Drive for Education at LSC

DULUTH, Minn. – Affinity Plus held their third annual Tech Drive for Education at Lake Superior College Tuesday.

The tech drive was set up for people to drive up and drop off unused or unwanted technology like computers, iPads, and smart phones. Minnesota Tech for Success, a partner of Affinity Plus, will then take the donated tech and repurpose them for schools and individuals across the state.

It typically takes about 45 to 90 days to get the tech fixed up and into the students hands.

“There’s still thousands of students across the state that don’t have access to reliable technology. Affinity Plus has strong dedication to helping education and ensuring that there’s equal access to the resources that kids need in order to succeed,” Affinity Plus Branch Manager, Amanda Bruggman says.

Affinity Plus will be set up to collect more tech at their St. Paul and Bemidji branches this Saturday.