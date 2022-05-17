Coffee Conversation: DogApproved.biz Launching Dog-Friendly Resource Guide

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland businesses in and around the Twin Ports are taking the pledge to be “dog approved” as part of a new dog-friendly resource guide that’s launching in June by DogApproved.biz.

The guide will be online and also found in participating businesses around town as a way to let dog owners know the best dog-friendly patios, special doggy events and where dogs are welcome to enjoy a business.

Linda Nervick, the creator of DogApproved.biz

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help with the printing costs.