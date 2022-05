Duluth Girls Lacrosse Shakes Off Slow Start For Road Win Over Hermantown/Proctor

The Wolfpack will be back in action Friday night when they travel to Moorhead.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After falling into an early hole, the Duluth girls lacrosse team bounced back to get the road win over Hermantown/Proctor 12-10 Tuesday night at Centricity Stadium.

The Wolfpack will be back in action Friday night when they travel to Moorhead.