Former UMD Football Star, Duluth Native Noah Pauley Selected for Coaching Fellowship with Green Bay Packers

The former Duluth Central High School star will join the Packers for the next two months to focus on wide receivers, a position he currently coaches at North Dakota State in Fargo.

DULUTH, Minn. – As part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, the Green Bay Packers have announced that 12 coaches will be joining their staff and one of them is a Duluth native.

Former Duluth Central High School star Noah Pauley will join the Packers for the next two months to focus on wide receivers, a position he currently coaches at North Dakota State in Fargo. The fellowship was created to help increase the number of full-time minority coaches in the NFL. Pauley played wideout for the Bulldogs from 2007 to 2010, winning two national championships before joining the coaching staff as a graduate assistant in 2013. He would go on to be named assistant coordinator from 2016 to 2018 and then join the Bison in 2019.