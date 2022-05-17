Forsman Running for Minnesota House of Representatives

Primary elections begin August 9.

DULUTH, Minn.- Today is the first day for candidates to submit their affidavit for candidacy to run for federal, state and local offices in Minnesota.

Duluth city council president Arik Forsman is submitting his candidacy to represent House district 8B in the Minnesota state legislature. Right now, he is one of three DFL candidates running for the seat, alongside Breanna Ellison and Alicia Kozlowski.

“I just think I’m somebody who pairs progressive values with experience to turn goals into results. So, I’m really excited to take my experience as a city councilor and the current city council president to go do that work down at the state capital,” says Forsman, “I look forward to working with both parties in St. Paul because at the end of the day all that matters is we’re getting stuff done for the city of Duluth and our people.”

Candidates can file their paperwork to run until the end of May. Primary elections are on August 9.