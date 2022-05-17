Minnesota Association of Women Police Hold Annual Conference in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Dozens of women who are members of law enforcement agencies from across Minnesota are in Duluth this week for the Minnesota Association of Women Police’s annual conference.

The event is a chance to learn the latest in department leadership and tactical mobility through training, seminars, and speakers.

President of the Minnesota Association of Women Police Serena Frazier says the event is more than that. It’s also a chance to catch up with others from the state and keep in touch. “We get to come together and we get to network, and we get to cheer on each other’s promotions. We get to see everyone’s new life changes as well. People have new babies, they’ve gotten married. It good to see each other again.

Frazier adds it’s also a chance to encourage others and mentor. She points to the fact that she is in a part of the state where they may be only one woman in a law enforcement agency. Knowing there are others like her helps her strive to be the best she can be.

“For me I can look and say wow that person has really succeeded,” says Frazier, “and I can follow here path and see how she became a sergeant, became a female sheriff, how she became, things like that. So I look forward to it because of looking at who’s here and their successes, and I want to be like that.”

The conference will feature a painting event and cornhole tournament to help members with networking.