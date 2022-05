Prep Softball: Proctor Cruises Past Cloquet, Denfeld Defeats Duluth Marshall

The Rails and Hunters scored lots of runs Tuesday afternoon.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor softball team improved to 16-0 on the season as they beat Cloquet 12-1 Tuesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

In other prep softball action, Duluth Denfeld gets a road win as they blew past Duluth Marshall 16-1 in five innings.