Proctor HS Football Player Accused Of Sodomizing Victim With Plunger Pleads Guilty

PROCTOR, Minn. — The Proctor High School football player charged with sexually assaulting his teammate in September pleaded guilty in the case on Tuesday.

FOX21 is not naming the suspect because he was 17 at the time of the incident, and it is an extended jurisdiction juvenile case in court.

The defendant will eventually receive an adult sentencing, but the assistant St. Louis County prosecutor explained it “will be stayed on condition he abide by the terms of the juvenile disposition order.”

The next court date, a disposition hearing, is schedule for June 20th at 8:30 a.m.

The suspect is accused of sodomizing a 15-year-old teammate with the wooden end of a plunger after football practice in September.

The incident began after a lewd photograph was sent from the victim’s phone in early September to a Snapchat group of Proctor High School football players.

In the group chat, players said the victim was going to “get the plunger.”

Days later, the victim was surrounded by football players and chased out of the locker room, with one or more of them holding him down to the ground.

The 17-year-old suspect pulled down the lower half of the victim’s clothing, and sodomized him with the wooden side of the plunger.

The victim said he felt pain afterward for almost two days.

According to the criminal complaint, the 17-year-old suspect went back to the locker room, declaring “I did it…I bet you guys didn’t think I was going to do it.”

Witnesses told investigators they were not sure of who participated in the chase and holding the victim down.

So far, no other suspects have been charged.