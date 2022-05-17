SOAR Career Solutions Starts Short-Term Job Training Programs

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a career change SOAR Career Solutions is starting short-term training sessions this week.

The health and construction trainings provide instruction from Duluth Adult Education and Lake Superior College.

These courses help individuals who need help getting a foot in the door to these industries.

For those who are eligible, there is no cost.

“It gives people an opportunity to just explore the trades,” Nicole Bloom, a career specialist, said. “They may be at a point in their life where they just kind of want to change careers but they don’t know if, ‘oh gosh is this going to be a good fit for me or not,’ and so it’s a really short and sweet program that just kind of gives them the opportunity to explore their options.”

Courses start this week and run until the end of July and will continue through 2023.

Both classes are funded by grants from the Minnesota Department Of Employment And Economic Pathways To Prosperity.