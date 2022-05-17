St. Louis County Declares State of Emergency as Flooding Continues

DULUTH, MN – St. Louis county officials declared a state of local emergency this morning after weeks of heavy rainfall has caused several lakes and rivers to lose containment resulting in damaging floods. With the extent of the damage that is occurring, the resolution was pushed forward to seek financial assistance in dealing with this crisis. The monetary threshold for receiving state assistance is $420,000 and the amount for federal assistance is $840,000. We are told the county doesn’t think the damage done thus far meets the federal threshold, but is well above the requirement to receive assistance from the state.

“With all the damage being done, we felt it was critical we get together. We pushed forward a resolution to get some help to try to do everything we can to help property owners, everything we can to help the townships, the cities, and everyone involved in the unfortunate damage that’s being done. Again we are struggling to keep up because of the sheer volume of water that’s been displaced,” said St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich.

Regulations dictate that all assistance sent to the county as a result of the declared state of emergency go strictly to local government entities for repairs to public infrastructure. Private properties are not eligible for financial assistance through the state of emergency and will need rely on their insurance first and foremost at this time.