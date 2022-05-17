The Outreach Center to Hold Fundraiser

This is an annual fundraiser for the Outreach center, as it funds about half of their yearly budget.

CLOQUET, Minn.- May is Mental Health Awareness month and on non-profit in Cloquet is holding a fundraiser this Thursday, with money going toward the services it offers to the community.

The Outreach Center serves people with mental illness and people who are homeless, through education and supportive services. The upcoming fundraiser provides about half of the Outreach center’s budget for the year.

“The reason why we’re having it here at the Outreach Center is there’s so many community members that don’t realize the Outreach Center is here and available for anyone in the community that needs support and help and it’s free to the community, anyone can come here,” says Outreach program supervisor Jackie Meyer.

The fundraiser is happening Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the center in Cloquet. Meal tickets are 10 dollars for adults and 5 dollars for children.