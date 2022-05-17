UMD to Host Live Panel to Celebrate Anniversary of Title IX

DULUTH, Minn. – Next week, UMD will be hosting a special live guest panel to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The event will take place Tuesday, May 24th at 3 p.m. at the Marshall Performing Arts Center on the UMD campus. It will be free of charge and livestreamed for those who can’t attend in person. Among those scheduled to speak are former Bulldogs goaltender Maddie Rooney and senior associate athletic director Karen Stromme.