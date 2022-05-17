Visitors Enjoy Chester Creek Trails

Despite a wet spring, the trails are still in good condition.

DULUTH, Minn. – With some more wet weather on the way, Tuesday was the perfect day to get outside and enjoy some of Duluth’s trails.

People were out and about on the Chester Creek trails. Despite a wet spring, the trails are in good condition which allows visitors to take a hike, relax by the waterfalls or just enjoy the sunny day outside.

“I live in Chisholm and of course I explored around there when I first moved there for cross country ski trails. And then I found out that the best ones were in Duluth, like in the city, it’s kind of amazing. Isn’t this beautiful? The waterfalls, and there’s some great trails,” Jane Pallin, who was taking a day trip from Chisholm, said.

Besides the miles of hiking trails and waterfalls, Chester Creek also features a picnic area and playground.