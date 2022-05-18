Bent Paddle Releases Beer in Honor of U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. — In honor of the commissioning of the U.S.S. Minneapolis-St. Paul naval ship on Saturday, the Navy League asked Bent Paddle to create a special brew.

Brewers were able to come up with a pale ale called, the Way Finder Freedom North Star Pale Ale.

The co-founder of Bent Paddle tells us the feeling of being approached to help honor such a major event is something special to be a part of and they are happy to celebrate the commissioning of the ship with something they do well.

“We’re just really proud we love to support anything local and utilize what we’re good at in order to honor special things that happen in our community. Ultimately the ship will make its way down to Florida but the fact that it has ties to a Minnesota name and that we were chosen to make the beer is pretty special,” Karen Tonnis, Co-Founder of Bent Paddle said.

The pale ale is available on tap today and can also be purchased in crowlers and growlers till supplies last.