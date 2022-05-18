Blake Perry Scores Twice as Duluth FC Earns Home Shutout Win to Stay Undefeated

The Bluegreens improve to 3-0 on the season as they will face St. Croix Legends in a friendly match on Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn. – UW-Superior men’s soccer star Blake Perry would record his second multi-goal game of the season as Duluth FC shutout the Minnesota Twin Stars 5-0 Wednesday night at Public Schools Stadium.

The Bluegreens improve to 3-0 on the season as they will face St. Croix Legends in a friendly match on Sunday.