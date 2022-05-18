Coffee and Conversation with Women in Construction

DULUTH, Minn.- The National Association of Women in Construction has started a local chapter in Duluth.

The NAWIC organization gives women the opportunity in construction to gather, learn, and feel welcome in various trades. From operations, electricians, and plumbers, the organization helps train women into jobs that are often male dominated.

Duluth Workforce Development Technician, Betsy Hill, says it is a great way to get women in building trades to connect.

“It’s really exciting getting to know a lot of the women that are in the building trades, and everything from women kind of just getting started. Maybe an apprentice where they’re just starting to learn their trade and build those skills through women that have many years of experience, and have been trail blazers in our area,” Duluth Workforce Development Technician, Betsy Hill says.

The monthly meetings and events can be found on their website NAWIC392.org.