Coffee Conversation: Former Longtime KBJR-TV Sportscaster Tom Hansen Then & Now

DULUTH, Minn. — Former longtime Duluth sportscaster Tom Hansen stopped by the morning show Wednesday to talk about his 20-plus years at KBJR-TV, his time in radio and some of what he’s up to as a faculty member at UWS. Click the videos below for the conversation!

Part 1:

Part 2: