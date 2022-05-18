Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Garage and Book Sale Fundraiser

CARLTON, Minn.- The annual Garage and Book sale fundraiser for the Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary took place in Carlton Wednesday.

With the funds from selling books and items donated from the community,

the Auxiliary is able to provide equipment for different hospital departments, as well as scholarships for Carlton County students going into the health care field.

The volunteer coordinator, Deanna Johnson, says it’s all about getting involved and having fun giving back.

“It is very exciting that we have this much stuff donated today, and I had over 20 volunteers here throughout the day helping sort everything as it came in, and putting it on the appropriate tables. It was quite a large event here today, but it was a lot of fun,” Volunteer Coordinator, Deanna Johnson says.

To get involved in volunteering with the CMHS Auxiliary, applications are available on the Carlton Hospital website.