Duluth Elementary Students Race to Malosky Stadium for Fit-n-Fun Run

DULUTH, MN – Nearly 1500 elementary students from ISD 709 got to spend part of their day at Malosky Stadium for the Essentia Health Fit-n-Fun Run. This annual event pitted the 3rd, 4th, and 5th graders in a quarter mile race against their classmates with the winners coming away with bragging rights. The Fit-n-Fun Run is a longstanding tradition of the Young Athletes Foundation with the hope of getting the kids interested in either picking up running or continuing their love for running.

“Whether you’re a first time runner or you’ve been running for a long time, you come to an event like this and hopefully you latch onto it, or if just continues to burn that fire inside you and gets you out and moving around. Who knows, maybe a Grandma’s Marathon champion is in our midst today,” said Zach Schneider, Grandma’s Marathon marketing and PR director.

All students who participated in the event received a ribbon and commemorative t-shirt.