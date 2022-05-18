Duluth Receives $1 Million to Remove Hazardous Materials From Former St. Louis County Jailhouse

DULUTH, Minn. – Plans to renovate the former St. Louis County Jail into housing got a financial boost from the Environmental Protection Agency.

One-million dollars will be going to remove asbestos, lead paint, and other contaminants. It part of four-and-a-half million dollars the EPA is allocating to Minnesota for Brownfields projects, most of it coming from the infrastructure bill passed last year.

“We could not do this work without the community engagement and the local leaders that help figure out what is appropriate, what businesses, what housing needs, what opportunities there are,” says Katrina Kessler, Commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, “and making sure you have the right partners and the group of people advising along the way to take advantage of the funds, do the planning, the risk assessment, and then really attract the investment.”

This announcement comes one day after the EPA announced 113-million dollars in funding for the cleanup of the former U-S Steel Duluth Works site along Spirit Lake and the Saint Louis River.

“These are real dollars that make these projects happen,” says Mayor Emily Larson. “This is where people will live, this is where communities will thrive. The kind of announcements we’ve been able to share this week in partnership with the EPA and the MPCA are transformational, catalytic announcements that we get to make.”

New Burnham purchased the former jailhouse back in October of last year. Plans are to have 32 apartment units, with 12 designated as affordable housing.