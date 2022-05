Prep Softball: Superior Blanks Proctor Behind Zembo’s No-Hitter, Esko Tops Cloquet in Lightning-Shortened Game

It was a good day on the diamond for the Spartans and the Eskomos.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Junior pitcher Haley Zembo finished with 16 strikeouts and her second no-hitter of the season as the Superior softball team defeated Proctor 5-0 Wednesday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

In other prep softball action, Esko would get the win over Cloquet 9-5 in a lightning-shortened game at Braun Park.