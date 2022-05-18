Registration Open for Starks Academy Timberwolves/Lynx Summer Camp

DULUTH, Minn. – Registration is officially open for the third annual Starks Academy Timberwolves/Lynx Summer Camp.

The event will take place at the College of St. Scholastica and is open for grades third through eighth. And all the campers will receive complementary tickets to a Timberwolves game next season.

“It’s been a great partnership these last three years. We’ve had the biggest camp Duluth has ever seen. You’re getting some of the best coaching you’re ever going to get in the state and in the region. But also, who doesn’t want free tickets? Hopefully, just striking down that major cost of tickets for these kids to go, that’s a big time thing. So between the coaching, the perks, just the fun that we have, the kids love this camp,” said Starks Academy founder Dyami Starks.

The camp will take place July 25th through the 27th. To register, head to the Starks Academy Facebook page.