Six Duluth East Greyhounds Sign National Letters of Intent

Six Greyhounds in total put pen to paper on their college commitments, with each one having their own reason for their respective decision.

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday afternoon, a handful of Duluth East student-athletes signed their national letters of intent.

Six Greyhounds in total put pen to paper on their college commitments, with each one having their own reason for their respective decision.

“I think my family’s pretty pumped. My mom’s a ski coach. My dad skied in college as well. My parents used to live out east. Both my aunt and uncle ski race and lived out east. So it’s kind of just part of what we’ve done as a family,” said Ian Morse, who has committed to joining the Saint Michael’s College cross country skiing team.

“Honestly, I always knew I wanted to go West Point. For me being able to run for them was just an amazing perk. I was just incredibly happy that they wanted me on their team. And from the minute I stepped on their campus for my official visit, I knew I had made the right decision. That’s where I wanted to go,” said Cora Nephew, who signed her NLI for the track and cross country teams at West Point.

Other signings include Elly Rectenwald deciding to swim at Whitman College, track teammates Sophia Revoir and Bianca Lott heading to Concordia Moorhead and Carleton College, respectively and Cassie Bergman signing her NLI to join the UW-Stout softball team.