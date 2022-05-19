A Nurses Night Out

DULUTH, Minn.- Essentia Health hosted an event Thursday for graduating students looking for a job in health care.

The “Nurses Night Out” event including casino games, food, prizes, and career opportunities. Essentia Health hopes events like this will draw in those looking for a position in health care, by bringing in employees from all departments. This event is all about opening communication to everyone interested.

“You have an opportunity to come to an organization with enormous growth right now, and it’s an exciting time. Nursing is a challenging job, but we would love to have you, we would love to have you apart of the team,” Administrative Supervisor at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Warren Little, says.

Job applications will be posted on the Essentia Health website, along with more job fair events.