Benedictine Annual Jewelry Sale Returns

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time in three years the Benedictine Senior Living and Health Care Services is holding their annual jewelry and purse sale.

The event was being set up today in Somers Hall at the College of Saint Scholastica.

The last sale they held raised $20,000 dollars towards the Benedictine Living Community Campus which helps improve their facilities like installing speaker systems so residents can hear better, as well as landscaping and additions to the culinary service to rooms.

With this one expected to be the largest sale to date, they hope to donate even more.

“Oh it’s just wonderful, it’s wonderful working with our volunteers, it’s wonderful seeing the donations come in, it’s fun, it’s amazing what you can do with a volunteer project like this,” Kathy Croke, a Volunteer said.

The sale is at Somers hall at CSS Saturday from 8 to 3, and all items are 50 percent off Sunday from 8 till noon.