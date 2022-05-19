Bent Paddle’s Festiversary Returning This Weekend After Two Years Off During The Pandemic

Some of the video used in this story is courtesy of Nice Mediaworks.

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s a big weekend for Bent Paddle in Lincoln Park, as its Festiversary event is returning this Saturday after it was called off the past two years because of the pandemic.

With more than 30 types of beer ready to be tapped, live music, and great food, the event that has been planned by the brewery since January is almost here.

“We’re so excited to welcome 3,000 of our paddlers, our friends to our parking lot and the surrounding streets to have Festiversary on Saturday,” Laura Mullen, one of the co-founders of Bent Paddle who also serves as the VP of marketing and outreach and is the main Festiversary coordinator, said.

Festiversary will have two stages, with bands like AfroGeode & the Gemstones, High & Rising, Dred I Dread, Maygen & The Birdwatcher and more.

The event is also a celebration of Lincoln Park, bringing together many businesses, friends, families, and more.

“We always say this is Bent Paddle’s event but it’s also a community event,” Mullen said. “So we have so many community vendors like Love Your Block, Ecolibrium3 and Main Street, Family Rise Together, so there’s a whole other section of community affiliations, and the Frost River and Duluth Children’s Museum do tons of family activities at Festiversary too. And new this year we’re going to have the Duluth Goat Yoga people, so you can hug a baby goat and practice doing yoga with a goat on site.”

The event will also feature 11 food vendors.

“Tons of local food vendors we have the Rambler, El Oasis Del Norte, Yes Cheese, Howard’s Que which is right over at All-American Club, so many food vendors that we’re excited to welcome back,” Mullen said.

And of course, the main feature: the beer, including some special ones for the big event.

“Tons of beer, that’s sort of the crux of Festiversary,” Mullen said. “Not only do we have the beers that we have normally in the market, but we make an infusion of each of the type of the year-rounds that go into individual huts.”

There are also some new additions to the event.

“One really neat fun new thing that we’re doing is for those people who used to come to our old taproom, we’re opening that up again and we’re doing something called the Cosmic Lounge in there and it’s going to have the Crunchy Bunch DJ music, and it’s going to have a neat vibe, it’s going to be dark and spacey and lots of surprises in there. And that’s going to emphasize our new hazy beer called Cosmic Lounge,” Mullen said.

Festiversary runs from 2- 8 p.m. this Saturday.

You can buy tickets inside Bent Paddle for $25 until Friday at 11 p.m., then they will be $30 on the day of the event. Tickets for designated drivers are $15, and kids 14 and under are free.