Duluth Community Listening Sessions Starting Again Soon

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson has announced she will continue City Hall in the City Community Listening Sessions starting at the end of May.

These sessions are held throughout the city. They are meant to be a great way for Duluth residents to talk about important issues, meet with Mayor Larson one on one, and share their own insight and ideas.

The next session will take place in Duluth at the Harrison Community Center, located at 3002 West 3rd Street. It will be next Tuesday (May 24th) from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Details about future sessions will be announced at a later date.

These events are free and open to the public. This first session will include art supplies for children to use.