Gov. Walz Deploying National Guard to Northeastern MN In Response To Floods

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order on Thursday that activated the state’s National Guard troops to head up to Northeastern Minnesota to help respond to the floodwaters rising in communities.

A peacetime emergency was also declared.

“As severe weather pushes flooding beyond historic highs, I’m incredibly grateful that the members of our National Guard have again raised their hands to help their neighbors,” Governor Walz said in a press release. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact flooding is having on our farmers and communities, and we will ensure that our fellow Minnesotans continue to receive the support they need.”

The Guard will help with the efforts to contain floodwaters using materials that can help protect properties, such as sandbags.

The press release adds that the St. Louis and Koochiching sheriffs and emergency management directors requested the Guard deployment and peacetime emergency.

The heavy rainfall started back on April 22nd, on top of the warming temperatures that caused lingering ice cover and snow to melt.

The chance for rain continues to be seen in forecasts, which means water levels won’t have much of a chance to recede.

The last times that historic water levels were seen in Northeastern Minnesota were back in 2014 and 1950.

Walz’s executive order will expire on June 10th, or until the emergency flooding situation ends, whichever comes first.

###