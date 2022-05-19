ISD 709 Requiring Faculty And Staff To Wear Masks Again As COVID Spreads

DULUTH, Minn. — Starting on May 23rd, all faculty and staff members at Duluth Public Schools will be required by the district to mask up again.

The mandate will be in place for all of ISD 709’s buildings, as well as the spaces it leases, such as the Tech Village, the United Healthcare Group, and Arvig buildings.

Staff members do not need to wear masks when they are outside.

“We were hopeful we would not have to go back to masking this school year and this decision was not made lightly, but this is what’s best for our school community,” Superintendent John Magas said in a press release.

Meanwhile, students, parents, and community members on district property will not be required to mask up, but they are still “strongly urged to wear a mask” after school administrators consulted with St. Louis County health officials.

“There are a lot of student concerts and activities scheduled for these final weeks of school and by wearing masks we can make sure students get to enjoy their last few weeks of school and not miss out on any of these concerts or activities due to COVID-19,” Magas added in the press release. “Graduation for seniors is also coming up soon and by helping to slow the curve of COVID-19 cases now we can make sure our seniors can graduate without masks in every picture they take with their friends and family.”

The decision for staff and recommendation for students comes as ISD 709 says it has seen an increase in COVID cases.

Just in Duluth, the COVID case rate almost doubled, going from 45.77 to 80.22 cases per 10,000 people.

In St. Louis County, the rate of transmission for COVID went from a moderate level to a high level on Thursday.