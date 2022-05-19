Mayor’s Reception to Celebrate Commissioning of USS Minneapolis-St. Paul

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s been years in the making for the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul to be commissioned, and its finally happening here in Duluth as members of the navy league and twin ports community came out to celebrate.

After many delays, and a few years of trying to finally launch this new naval ship, commissioning week has arrived, and it’s a special one to be a part of.

“And so this is the week where we really transition the ship from a pre commissioning into to the USS Minneapolis Saint Paul,” Bill James, Navy League President

This is also the first time a naval ship has been commissioned in Minnesota which gives many natives a sense of pride.

“It feels kind of full circle actually because not only are we a working port and a military community but we are a city that is really proud of our heritage and who we are so it really feels great it’s all coming together in a really positive way,” Emily Larson, Mayor of Duluth said.

The week kicked off Wednesday with a luncheon and the launching of a commemorative beer from bent paddle. Seeing the community so willing to get involved in this commissioning shows the excitement and commitment from Minnesota natives.

“What’s been amazing about the Duluth community and engaging with the businesses they are just so fun and flexible and innovative on how they think about doing things,” James said.

Aside from local businesses, the commissioning received help from the Duluth fire and police departments, along with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s wonderful to see the community so excited about the ability for Duluth and superior to be a part of protecting the world and being a strong defender of freedom,” Mayor Larson said.

And from what the navy league has seen, the drive from Duluthians matches that of the ship.

“It kind of goes along with the ships motto which is we will make a way or find a way and that’s really been the mentality of the Duluth community,”

The celebration continues on with the Chairman’s Gala at the DECC Friday night, and the official commissioning on Saturday morning.